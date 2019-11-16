International Development News
Development News Edition

`Kohli fan' sneaks onto field during India-Bangladesh Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:26 IST
`Kohli fan' sneaks onto field during India-Bangladesh Test

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday. Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook here, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said. He was wearing a T-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tatoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and `VK' was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Inundated Venice braced for more flooding, strong winds

Venice was on alert for more floods and fierce winds on Saturday after an exceptionally high tide swamped the city of canals, where authorities have declared a state of emergency. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Marks Square clo...

Rebel Kaviraj set to take on BJP candidate Anand Singh in

More trouble is brewing for the BJP in Karnataka with another rebel Kaviraj Urs adamant to file nominations as an independent to take on the party candidate Anand Singh in Vijayanagar assembly constituency in Ballari. The development comes...

Govt silent on Cong demand to bring backward regions of Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday agreed with the opposition Congress that the annual allocation for Western Odisha Development CouncilWODC was inadequate but was silent on its demand to bring the backward regions of the state under Article...

St. Mark's Square reopens in Venice, but water remains high

Tourists and residents were allowed back into St. Marks Square in Venice on Saturday, a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon citys already devastated center. Despite sunny skie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019