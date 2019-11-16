International Development News
BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Ganguly

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-11-2019 22:23 IST
BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on October 4 when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing roles at the same time. However, Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23 and duly resigned from his CAB position, clearing him of any conflict.

"In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of whether there is any "Conflict of Interest" on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer," Jain stated in his order issued on Friday.

"Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such," Jain added. Conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.

Before demitting office, the Committee of Administrators, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution. If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.

They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

