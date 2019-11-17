International Development News
English grabs lead at USPGA Mexico event

English grabs lead at USPGA Mexico event
Harris English closed with back-to-back birdies, the last of them a 25-foot chip-in to seize a one-stroke lead after the second round of the USPGA Mayakoba Classic. English on Saturday fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 64 at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to stand on 13-under 129 after 36 holes with Vaughn Taylor second on 130 and Brendon Todd another stroke adrift.

"Might have missed two greens today," English said. "Just hit it well. Iron game was on. Wedge game was on and I got hot with the putter a little bit. It was awesome.

"I feel like if I keep playing like this, I'm in a good spot." All play Thursday was washed out by rain so those making the cut will try to complete 36 holes on Sunday but are faced with a likely Monday finish.

English seeks his third tour title and the first since he won the 2013 Mayakoba Classic by four strokes over compatriot Brian Stuard. The American has produced three top-six finishes in four starts during the beginning of the 2019-20 USPGA campaign, sharing third at the Greenbrier and sixth at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September and fourth at last month's Houston Open.

English made three birdies in a row between the second and fourth holes, added another at the sixth and began the back nine with another at the par-3 10th. That set the stage for his closing birdies at 17 and 18, the latter from just off the green.

"I was just trying to shove it up there close and it went in," English said. "When you get one to go in like that, it's icing on the cake."

New Zealand's Danny Lee, who opened with a 62 for the 18-hole lead, was sharing fourth on 132 with Adam Long and Robby Shelton.

