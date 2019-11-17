International Development News
Development News Edition

Blackhawks rip Predators to continue climb

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 12:42 IST
Blackhawks rip Predators to continue climb
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Alex Nylander scored twice in the third period and Robin Lehner stopped 39 of 41 shots to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-2 rout of the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Kubalik, Brent Seabrook and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season while improving to 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

"The feeling is great around the room," said Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who had two assists. "We've got a bunch of good guys, a lot of character guys. It's nice to win. Everyone's having fun. ... We're feeling like a really tight team right now. Guys know their roles, know what they can bring every night, and it's good to see it all come together." Predators' goaltender Pekka Rinne struggled throughout an abbreviated outing. The veteran allowed four goals on 14 shots in 31:39 of ice time. He was pulled after Kampf scored to give Chicago a 4-0 advantage with 8:21 remaining in the second period.

Rinne, who earned a 20-save shutout in Nashville's 3-0 home victory against the Blackhawks last month, remained at 349 career victories. Juuse Saros stopped six of nine shots in relief, as Rinne was pulled for the second time in four games. Lehner established the tone early, turning aside all 12 Nashville shots in the first period.

Nashville brought early, consistent pressure, but Lehner's stout play helped first-period goals from Gustafsson and Kubalik stand up before the Blackhawks added to their advantage. The Predators fell to 1-3-2 in their previous six games. Roman Josi's goal 3:40 into the third period brought Nashville within 4-1. Chicago responded to take a 7-1 lead before Josi added another tally with 1:08 to play.

Nashville outshot Chicago 41-24. Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy returned to the lineup after missing 11 games with a groin injury. Kane assisted on Seabrook's goal early in the second period to extend his points streak to eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

As severe air pollution in North India has become an annual affair, the country could breathe easy by emulating policy interventions and technology employed by nations that have effectively dealt with the problem of critical air quality. Fa...

China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case

Chinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the countrys health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal. The health commission of the autonomous region sai...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

18 injured as bus overturns in Yamunanagar

Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryanas Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert collision with a car near Bilaspur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019