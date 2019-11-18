International Development News
Development News Edition

Jackson outshines Watson as Ravens rout Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 04:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 04:37 IST
Jackson outshines Watson as Ravens rout Texans
Image Credit: Flickr

Lamar Jackson passed for four touchdowns and produced 308 total yards as the Baltimore Ravens turned a high-profile matchup with the Houston Texans into a rout, rolling to a 41-7 home victory on Sunday. Following a ragged first quarter in which the Ravens (8-2) failed to score on their opening drive for just the second time this season, Jackson caught fire, engineering two long second-quarter scoring drives that provided Baltimore a 14-0 halftime lead en route to its sixth consecutive win.

Jackson capped a 10-play, 90-yard march with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 9:17 remaining in the first half to break the seal on a scoreless game. On their ensuing possession, the Ravens covered 70 yards in seven plays, with Jackson finding Mark Andrews for an 18-yard scoring strike at the 2:14 mark of the half. The Texans (6-4) had previously squandered three trips into Baltimore territory in the first quarter before mounting a desperate march late in the first half, a foray that included a fourth-down conversion at the Houston 47. Deshaun Watson hit Kenny Stills for a 9-yard gain to keep the chains moving, but Ka'imi Fairbairn pushed his 43-yard field-goal attempt wide right just prior to the half.

Baltimore capitalized by marching 78 yards over six plays to open the second half, with Jackson tossing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram, the first of his two scoring grabs, that pushed the lead to 21-0. The hyped showdown between Jackson and Watson, two leading Most Valuable Player candidates, never materialized. Watson fumbled on the Texans' opening possession after a sack by Ravens linebacker Matt Judon. Watson later tossed an unsightly interception in the third quarter that yielded the second Justin Turner field goal of that period and a 27-0 Baltimore lead.

Watson passed for 169 yards and was sacked six times. Carlos Hyde scampered 41 yards for a score with 7:10 remaining in the game to help Houston avoid the shutout. The Ravens' top-ranked rushing offense produced 263 yards and 7.3 yards per attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas ATP Finals triumph shows young guns are ready to rule

Rafael Nadal will end the year as the worlds top-ranked player and the big three retained their stranglehold on the Grand Slam titles, but when Stefanos Tsitsipas was crowned ATP Finals champion on Sunday it felt like a watershed moment.I b...

Vikings erase 20-point deficit to beat Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Bron...

UPDATE 1-Trump assails Pence aide who testified in impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at another witness in Congress impeachment inquiry against him, saying the aide to Vice President Mike Pence was a Never Trumper who should work out a better presidential attack. Writing on T...

Kings end Celtics' win streak with one-point win

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019