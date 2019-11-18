International Development News
Vucevic double-double lifts Magic over Wizards

  • Reuters
  • Orlando
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 07:34 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 07:25 IST
Nikola Vucevic collected 30 points and 17 rebounds to record his 10th double-double of the season as the host Orlando Magic posted a 125-121 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Vucevic shot 11 of 14 and Evan Fournier highlighted his 25-point performance with five 3-pointers for the Magic, who have won three in a row.

Markelle Fultz made all six of his shots in the first half and finished with a season-high 19 points. Bradley Beal followed up consecutive 44-point performances by scoring 34 and C.J. Miles added 21 for the Wizards, who lost for just the fifth time in their last 25 meetings with Orlando.

Beal sank three 3-pointers during a four-possession stretch to help Washington trim Orlando's lead to 117-116 with 1:01 remaining, but Vucevic drained a pair of free throws and Fultz converted a three-point play to keep the Wizards at bay. Orlando's D.J. Augustin was enjoying a strong night before dislocating the fifth metacarpal bone on his left hand in the second quarter, the team announced. X-rays were negative and he returned to the contest in the third quarter and finished with 13 points.

Moritz Wagner made a layup and a 3-pointer as part of an 8-0 run for Washington before Orlando regained its composure. Terrence Ross sank all three free throws after being fouled, Vucevic drained a 3-pointer and Fournier followed suit on the next possession as the Magic extended their advantage to 106-91. Orlando relied heavily on Vucevic, Fournier and Fultz in the first half, with the three players combined to shoot 14 of 18 and 5 of 7 from 3-point range to record 39 of the team's 61 points. The trio capped a 12-5 surge to end the half, with Fournier sinking five free throws, Fultz providing an emphatic dunk among his two baskets and Vucevic draining a 3-pointer in the surge.

Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams missed both of his shots from the floor prior to exiting in the second quarter after straining his left hip. He was ruled out of the game. The Magic were also without power forward Jonathan Isaac, who rolled his right ankle on Thursday during the unveiling of the team's "City Edition" uniforms at Disney World's NBA experience.

