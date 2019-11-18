International Development News
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sacramento
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 08:24 IST
NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics' 10-game streak
Image Credit: Flickr

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers, as the Kings won for the fifth time in seven games. Nemanja Bjelica (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles.

Jaylen Brown led six Celtics in double figures with 18 points, and Daniel Theis had 10 rebounds to go with his 14 points. Boston lost for the first time since its season opener Oct. 23. The game featured 24 lead changes and nine ties. After Marcus Smart was assessed a loose ball foul on a scrum under the net that withstood a coach's challenge, Holmes put Sacramento up for good with his two makes.

Nuggets 131, Grizzlies 114 Jamal Murray contributed a dunk and two assists to a 15-0, second-quarter flurry that erased a deficit and propelled Denver to a romp at Memphis.

Murray finished with 39 points and eight assists for the Nuggets, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Jaren Jackson Jr. paced Memphis with 22 points. Paul Millsap and Will Barton capped the 15-0 burst with hoops that made it 53-40 with 4:34 remaining in the half. Denver extended its lead to as many as 25 in the second period and never allowed the Grizzlies closer than 17 in the second half.

76ers 114, Cavaliers 95 Tobias Harris scored 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Joel Embiid added 14 points and Philadelphia led for all but a few minutes in a win at Cleveland.

James Ennis III contributed 14 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 13 for the Sixers, who snapped a two-game losing streak overall and a five-game road skid. Al Horford had 11 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists. Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 17 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 15. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love had 12 points each for the Cavaliers, who have dropped three in a row.

Magic 125, Wizards 121 Nikola Vucevic collected 30 points and 17 rebounds to record his 10th double-double of the season as host Orlando posted a victory over Washington.

Vucevic shot 11 of 14, and Evan Fournier highlighted his 25-point performance with five 3-pointers for the Magic, who have won three in a row. Markelle Fultz made all six of his shots in the first half and finished with a season-high 19 points. Bradley Beal followed up consecutive 44-point performances by scoring 34, and C.J. Miles added 21 for the Wizards, who lost for just the fifth time in their last 25 meetings with Orlando.

Pelicans 108, Warriors 100 JJ Redick scored 26 points, and Jrue Holiday added 22 as host New Orleans handed Golden state its seventh straight loss.

Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 points and 10 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore added 10 points as the Pelicans prevailed in a meeting of two young teams with the worst records in the Western Conference. New Orleans entered the game with three wins, and Golden State had two, one of which was a 134-123 triumph in New Orleans on Oct. 28. Rookie Eric Paschall scored 30, rookie Ky Bowman had 19, Glenn Robinson III had 14, and Marquese Chriss 10 to lead the Warriors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China will not tolerate any Taiwan independence incidents -defence spokesman

China will not tolerate any Taiwan independence incidents, a spokesman for its defence ministry said on Monday, urging the United States to deal appropriately with the issue.The spokesman, Wu Qian, made the comments at a news briefing follo...

Noah Centineo has a heart of gold: Alexis Ren

Model Alexis Ren says her boyfriend, actor Noah Centineo, is a gem of a person. The 22-year-old model, who sparked dating rumours with the Charlies Angels star in September, called the actor amazing.Hes amazing. His heart is really that gen...

You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies: Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism

Charlies Angels director Elizabeth Banks has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual...

Pak PM Imran Khan advises Sarfaraz to focus on domestic cricket to get back to national team

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised sacked Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to focus on domestic cricket to get back to the national team. Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board and a former captain, also backed the appointmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019