International Development News
Development News Edition

Paris mayor warned Olympics chief of 'risks' from Airbnb deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
Paris mayor warned Olympics chief of 'risks' from Airbnb deal
Image Credit: PR Newswire

The mayor of Paris warned the head of the International Olympic Committee about the "risks" of its partnership deal with the home rental platform Airbnb, in a letter sent last week and seen by AFP on Monday. Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist who is up for re-election next year, vowed in the letter sent Friday to IOC chief Thomas Bach her "total determination" to tighten rules on tourist rentals in the French capital, which is one of Airbnb's biggest markets and will host the 2024 summer Olympics.

Paris has 65,000 Airbnb listings alone, sparking charges by city officials that the company is pushing up rents by encouraging people to favor the tourist market over residents. The French capital has been locked in several legal battles with the US giant, and in February demanded it pays 12.5 million euros ($13.8 million) in fines for allowing owners to rent properties without registering with the city.

In her letter, Hidalgo said she could outlaw short-term tourist rentals in some parts of the city altogether if tighter restrictions are not put in place at the national level. "By removing a significant number of lodgings from Paris, Airbnb contributes to rising rents and worsens the shortage of apartments on the rental market, at a cost for all Parisians, in particular, the middle class," Hidalgo wrote.

She also accused the platform of "destabilizing local businesses and competing harshly with traditional hotels." Hidalgo's deputy mayor in charge of housing, Ian Brossat, told AFP on Monday that he regretted the IOC's choice of partner "at a time when many cities in Europe and the world are fighting back against Airbnb."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019