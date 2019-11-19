Bears' Nagy: Pulling Trubisky 'zero to do' with performance

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Monday that pulling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from Sunday night's game had "zero to do with his play." Nagy said Trubisky has a right hip pointer injury that occurred near the end of the second quarter of Chicago's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

"It was completely based off the injury that he had last night and where he's at," Nagy said at a press conference. Trubisky was 24-of-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being removed in favor of Chase Daniel.

Nagy was seen chatting with Trubisky shortly before the 25-year-old was pulled. "I wanted him to know, coming from me, that he needs to be brutally honest with me in regards to his pain and where he's at," Nagy said. "I sat there and I told him, 'Listen, we appreciate your toughness, we appreciate you being as tough as you can possibly can be and wanting to stay in the game, but I need to be able to make a decision.'"

Nagy said Trubisky's hip stiffened up in the second half. He said it got to the point where the quarterback couldn't even sit on the bench. Nagy said he sometimes has to protect Trubisky from himself due to the player's toughness.

Told there was skepticism surrounding Trubisky's injury and subsequent removal, Nagy reiterated it was a health issue that prompted the change in quarterbacks. Nagy said Trubisky will start Sunday's home game against the New York Giants if he's healthy.

Trubisky has passed for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He was the second overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Daniel was 1-of-4 passing for nine yards after replacing Trubisky.

