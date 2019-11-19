International Development News
Development News Edition

Sanjeev Rajput misses out on finals by a point

  • PTI
  • |
  • Putian
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:21 IST
Sanjeev Rajput misses out on finals by a point

India's Sanjeev Rajput missed out on the finals by a point in the prestigious World Cup Finals for the year's top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters here on Tuesday. Rising Czech star Filip Nepejchal and Briton Seonaid Mcintosh took day one honours, winning the men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) gold medals respectively.

The seasoned Rajput, who has already secured an Olympic quota, shot 1153 to claim the ninth spot in a low-scoring qualification round. Polish shooter Tomasz Bartnik took the eighth and final qualification spot with an effort of 1154. Sanjeev would have made it through even if he had tied with Tomasz, given he had two more inner 10s than the shooter from Poland.

Akhil Sheoran, the second Indian to have made the cut in the prestigious International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) season-ending showpiece, finished 13th with a score of 1147. In the women's 3P, India's Anjum Moudgil also finished outside the top eight final qualifying spots, shooting a score of 1147 to finish in 13th position overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...

Snapdeal joins International Trademark Association

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has joined International Trademark Association INTA as part of its efforts to support the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces. INTA is a global association that has m...

UPDATE 3-Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steels plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.Indian-owned Tata a...

Bulgaria seeks investments from Indian businesses

Bulgarias Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019