International Development News
Development News Edition

250 players in fray for India International Challenge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:45 IST
250 players in fray for India International Challenge

A total of 250 shuttlers from India and 12 other countries will lock horns during the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament, which will be held here from Wednesday. The tournament, which has the overall prize money of USD 25,000, will be played at the Cricket Club of India and the qualifying rounds will start on November 20 and the main draw from November 21.

The final will be held on November 24, a media release said. Apart from Indian players, this year will see participation from star players from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and upcoming players from countries like Russia, United States, Bhutan, among others.

In the Men's Singles event, the No.1 and No.2 seed players include Valdimir Malkov (Russia) and Ajay Jayaram (India). The category will see young international players from India, Malaysia and Thailand challenge one another.

In the Women Singles, World Ranked 38 Porntip Buranaprasertsuk of Thailand and Mugda Agrey of India are expected to give a tough competition to other players. Under the Men's Doubles category, the tournament will witness the Indian duo of Sumeet Reddy and Manu Atri, seeded No.1, along with the American pair of Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew, who are seeded at No.2, give their best for the title.

The Women's Doubles category will see the dynamic and top-seed Russian duo Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova challenge the Indian pair Meghana and Poorvisha, who are seeded second. In the Mixed Doubles group, the Russian pair and World No.27 Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova are the ones to watch out for.

Legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, who is also Founder and Director, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), said, "Indian shuttlers are making their mark on international courts and this has led to a surge of interest in the sport, taking it from just a game played during holidays to a serious sport at a competitive level. "The ranking points from this event are taken into consideration during the Olympic Qualification of players next year and hence, the competition is bound to be tough and exciting," the former All England Champions noted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steels plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.Indian-owned Tata a...

Bulgaria seeks investments from Indian businesses

Bulgarias Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a m...

CSB Bank IPO price band set at Rs 193-195, to raise Rs 410 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank formerly Catholic Syrian Bank on Tuesday announced a public issue of shares to comply with RBI mandate to list, in which stock of up to Rs 410 crore will be sold. The offer involves a fresh issue of shares of face valu...

No NMR service from November 20-24 due to weather conditions

The Nilgiri Mountain Rail NMR service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam stands cancelled from November 20 to 24 due to weather conditions. The entire Nilgiris district, a hilly area, has been experiencing moderate-to-heavy rains for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019