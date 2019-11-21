International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Spain, Australia cruise into Davis Cup last eight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 10:00 IST
WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Spain, Australia cruise into Davis Cup last eight
Image Credit: Pixabay

Hosts Spain and Australia made smooth progress to join Canada in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals but elsewhere in La Caja Magica on Wednesday it proved a more trying day for players, organizers and fans.

World number one Rafa Nadal sealed top spot in Group B for Spain as he crushed Croatia's Borna Gojo 6-4 6-3 to give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead after Roberto Bautista Agut had beaten Nikola Mektic 6-1 6-3. It ended a woeful few days for reigning champions Croatia, who sacked captain Zeljko Krajan days before the finals and were without injured talisman Marin Cilic. They left with two losses.

Australia set up a quarter-final against Canada on Thursday with victory over Belgium but retired from the dead doubles rubber after playing one game in another blow for the revamped tournament's credibility. With the rubber having commenced after midnight, Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said it was an "easy decision" to retire and that doubles player John Peers needed to rest a sore elbow.

But it was a bad look for organizers a day after the Canadians forfeited their doubles rubber against the United States, drawing criticism from rival teams. After Tuesday's action wrapped up at almost 2 a.m. (0100 GMT), Wednesday's final match between the United States and Italy limped to a finish just after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock overhauled Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 to seal a 2-1 win and second place in Group F for the United States. But in the end it was all purely for pride, with both teams knocked out.

Nick Kyrgios earlier gave Australia a flying start, blasting 22 aces in beating Steve Darcis 6-2 7-6(9), before Alex de Minaur defeated David Goffin 6-0 7-6(4) to eliminate Belgium.

INCREDIBLE DRAMA

Britain endured a torrid opening day of their campaign as they scraped past the Netherlands 2-1 in a Group E tie that spanned nearly nine hours on Court 3. What Andy Murray would have done for a straightforward day.

Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion returned to Davis Cup action for the first time since 2016 but almost came unstuck against 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, clawing back a 1-4 deficit in the deciding set to win 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(5). The 32-year-old Murray, who returned from hip surgery in June, looked spent at the end of a brutal match as he took his record in Davis Cup singles rubbers to 31-3.

The Dutch hit back as Robin Haase recovered from a set down to beat Dan Evans but Britain emerged victorious as Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski beat Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4 7-6(6), saving two set points in the second set. Britain will face Kazakhstan on Thursday with the winners moving through to the quarter-finals. Captain Leon Smith may rest Murray and might even need a breather himself.

"It's one of the longest days I've had sitting in the chair," Smith, in charge in 2015 when Murray fired Britain to the title, said. "It's been another day of incredible drama." Inevitably after such a radical reform of the 119-year-old team event there have been glitches but the third day of competition produced some electric atmospheres.

None more so than Britain's tie with the Netherlands with Murray cheered on by hundreds of fans waving Union Jacks. He needed them too in a nerve-jangling final set, admitting afterwards that he was lucky to beat the 23-year-old Griekspoor.

"I am relieved right now," the former world number one said. "I didn't deserve to win that match." Novak Djokovic, who Nadal pipped to the year-end top ranking, helped get Serbia up and running with an easy win over Yoshihito Nishioka as they beat Japan 3-0 in Group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, sending two bills to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign them into law. Ma...

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds, pacing the Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game this season, top...

Robinson's career night lifts Heat past Cavaliers

Duncan Robinson scored a career-high 29 points -- making seven 3-pointers in a decisive second quarter -- as the host Miami Heat routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-100 on Wednesday night. Rookie guard Tyler Herro added 22 points as the Heat...

All zeros: When no batsman of a team scored a run

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game here. The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Childrens Welfare Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019