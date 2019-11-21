International Development News
In-form Ahlawat fires 64 to lead at IndianOil Servo Masters Golf

Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat fired a sizzling eight-under-64 in the second round to take the halfway lead at the IndianOil Servo Masters Golf here on Thursday. Ahlawat, who produced a career-best tied eighth finish at the Panasonic Open India on the Asian Tour last week, totaled 11-under-133 at the Rs. 60 lakh event, being played at the Digboi Golf Links here.

Kolkata's Divyanshu Bajaj returned a 65 to rise to tied second at 10-under-134. Bajaj was joined by Bengaluru golfers, M Dharma (67), his playing partner and Abhishek Jha (68) in tied second. The 2017 runner-up Ahlawat (69-64), who was overnight tied eighth and three off the lead, began with an early bogey on the third where he found the hazard. However, the long-hitting Veer soon made amends thanks to his fabulous driving as he picked up birdies on the fifth, seventh and ninth.

Ahlawat, who lost out in a playoff to Shamim Khan at the 2017 edition of the event, went on to add an eagle and four more birdies on the back-nine to power his way to the top of the leaderboard. The six-foot four-inch-tall Veer drove the green on the par-four 14th before sinking a 17-footer for an eagle-two. Om Prakash Chouhan (70) of Mhow occupies fifth place at seven-under-137.

Six-time winner Mukesh Kumar of Mhow and Delhi's Chiragh Kumar were tied 13th at three-under-141. Three-time winner and defending champion Shamim Khan of Delhi was placed tied 29th at one-under-143.

The cut came down at one-over-145. Fifty-four professionals made the cut. Teenager Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi, ranked fourth on the PGTI Order of Merit, the highest in the current field, missed the cut by one shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

