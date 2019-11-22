International Development News
Tennis-Canada see off Australia to reach Davis Cup semis

Tennis-Canada see off Australia to reach Davis Cup semis
Canada booked their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals as Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov won the deciding rubber against Australia on Thursday. The 150th-ranked Pospisil, who has had an inspired week in Madrid, gave Canada the lead by beating John Millman 7-6(7) 6-4 in the opening singles at La Caja Magica.

Shapovalov came close to clinching the deal against Alex De Minaur, only to lose 3-6 6-3 7-5, but he recovered to join Pospisil and defeat Jordan Thompson and John Peers 6-4 6-4. Canada will face either Serbia or Russia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

