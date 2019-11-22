International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Wagner helps NZ bowl England out for 353 in first test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tauranga
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 07:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 07:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Wagner helps NZ bowl England out for 353 in first test
Image Credit: ANI

Neil Wagner broke an important 52-run partnership between Jos Buttler and Jack Leach as New Zealand wrapped up England's innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test at Bay Oval on Friday.

Leach was left 18 not out with the tourists bowled out for 353. Wagner bowled Stuart Broad for one after he had Buttler caught for 43 at deep point by Mitchell Santner in his previous over. Santner had actually been off the field signing autographs shortly before Wagner began his run-up and was perhaps unsighted by the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was dropped by Jeet Raval in the previous over.

Buttler's partnership with Leach thwarted New Zealand's push to bowl them out before lunch after Tim Southee sparked a mini-collapse with three quick wickets and a sharp catch in the slips. Southee was on a hat-trick as England slumped from 277-4 to 286-7 and then 295-8 before Buttler and Leach combined to frustrate New Zealand's bowlers, who had toiled on the first day in Mt. Maunganui.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 91 before his dismissal sparked the collapse. Southee finished with 4-88 and could have had a five-wicket haul had Raval not dropped Buttler.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UN chief urges Group of Friends on Technologies to pursue a long-term vision

Both positive and negative technological developments are jolting the world at unprecedented speed, the UN chief said on Thursday, underscoring the need to maximize the benefitswhilst mitigating harms.New technologies and particularly digit...

Marchand's two goals lead Bruins past Sabres

Brad Marchand tallied twice, David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal and the Boston Bruins edged the visiting Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Thursday night. Tuukka Rask stopped a season-high 36 shots, including a highlight-reel save in the third period, as...

NFL-No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last weeks game. Gar...

Blue Jackets rally for 3 in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal and the host Columbus Blue Jackets scored three third-period goals to get past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday. Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson tallied the oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019