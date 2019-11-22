International Development News
Development News Edition

Ravens look for seventh straight win at Rams

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 07:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 07:26 IST
Ravens look for seventh straight win at Rams
Image Credit: Flickr

With one Super Bowl participant from last season already dispatched, the Baltimore Ravens will look for a knockout punch against the other, as their own championship aspirations take shape. The Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Monday night looking to extend a six-game winning streak that looks better and better each week.

The Ravens (8-2) appeared to peak when they handled the New England Patriots 37-20 at home on Nov. 3, and they showed no signs of a letdown with dominating victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans in the last two weeks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson added another 222 yards passing with four touchdowns Sunday. He also had 79 yards rushing. And not only has his MVP chatter increased but also when initial fan voting for the Pro Bowl was released this week, he was tops among all players.

"The man, the myth, the legend, the MVP front-runner," Ravens running back Mark Ingram said before Jackson took the podium for his postgame interview after beating the Texans. "Like I said before, I'm all about winning," Jackson said. "It is what it is. I'm glad (Ingram) feels that way, but I'm trying to get something even more, so we all can talk about it."

The Rams were one win away from "even more" last season and fell short. They thought they would be a contender again, but a revamped offensive line and then injuries to that group have dealt a double whammy that has been hard to move past. Tackle Rob Havenstein is likely out this week with a knee injury. Yet the 6-4 Rams represent a tricky proposition for the Ravens this week, and not just because the game is in L.A. and in prime time. The Rams are in the midst of an identity adjustment, showing they just might be able to run after all.

Struggling with the run all season and with an up-and-down passing attack, the Rams introduced a new blocking scheme in a 17-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Beleaguered running back Todd Gurley responded with 97 yards rushing, matching his season-high. While wide receiver Robert Woods is back at practice after tending to a personal matter, his status is not known for Monday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks expected back from his second concussion this season, giving the Rams more options for an offensive game plan.

As for what Baltimore's offense will face, it will get one of its toughest tests of the season. On defense, the Rams are playing as well as they have all season, led by NFC Defensive Player of the Week Aaron Donald. The Rams are fifth in the NFL with 89.1 rushing yards allowed per game and are getting better against the pass since the arrival of defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 7. In the secondary, the Rams will have former Ravens safety Eric Weddle to help them decipher their opponents' tendencies.

Weddle did say he wasn't about to give away the Ravens' tendencies to the Rams' coaching staff. Was it a bit of gamesmanship? After all, former Rams cornerback Marcus Peters plays in Baltimore now after an October trade between the teams. Will they really both not offer all they can for their new teams? "What kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?" Weddle said this week of his former Ravens teammates. "I could tell (Rams coaches) a lot of stuff, but that's just not who I am. ... So we're going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last weeks game. Gar...

Blue Jackets rally for 3 in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal and the host Columbus Blue Jackets scored three third-period goals to get past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday. Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson tallied the oth...

Defying U.S. pressure, S.Korea to end intelligence pact with Japan

South Korea is set to let lapse an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan on Saturday amid a bitter feud over history and trade, defying mounting U.S. pressure to maintain a key element of their trilateral security cooperation. The expiry of ...

UPDATE 5-Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Navy officials clashed over a high-profile war-crimes case as Trump vowed on Twitter on Thursday he would not allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to be expelled from the elite command...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019