International Development News
Development News Edition

Manavjit wins his 12th national title, Manavaditya Rathore his first

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:40 IST
Manavjit wins his 12th national title, Manavaditya Rathore his first

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu of Punjab won his 12th men's trap gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals while Rajasthan's Manavaditya Singh Rathore claimed his first in the junior section here on Friday. Needing a high final round to remain in contention for the title, Manavjit missed one target for a round of 24, which put him in a shoot-off with seven other contenders for five final qualifying spots.

Kynan Chenai of Telengana, who eventually won bronze, was the only one to qualify directly, topping the qualification field with a score of 121 out of 125. Manavjit then shot 42 out of 50 targets in the final, to outgun state-mate Vishavdev Singh Sidhu, who ended with 41. Kynan was eliminated earlier in third place with 32 hits out of the first 40 targets.

The junior final followed and after an intense battle between Manavaditya and Punjab's Jungsher Singh Virk, who had also made it to the men's final, the boy from Rajasthan prevailed 45-44 to land his first national crown. His state-mate Vivaan Kapoor won bronze with a finals score of 35. Both Manavjit and Manavaditya also won the respective team titles in their categories to bag double gold medals on the day.

Manavjit teamed up with Jungsher and Namanveer Singh Brar for a total of 358, which put them two ahead of Rajasthan, giving Manavaditya the silver medal. The combination of Manavaditya, Vivaan and Aman Ali Elahi clinched the junior men's team title with a combined effort of 351, way ahead of Haryana who managed 345 for silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab's first 3D X-Ray luggage scanner installed at Madhopur check post

To help security personnel keep an eye on the movement of any suspicious items including arms concealed in a luggage, Punjab Police on Friday set up a high-tech 3D X-Ray baggage scanner at the interstate Madhopur check post bordering Union ...

ED arrests former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case: Officials.

ED arrests former Bhushan Steel CMD Sanjay Singal in money laundering case Officials....

Weeks before vote, Algerian protesters pile on the pressure

Tens of thousands of Algerians marched through the capital and other towns and cities on Friday as their months-long campaign of protests gathers steam ahead of an election they demand to be cancelled.With three weeks to go before the Decem...

Principal, Vice Principal suspended, protests mount over

Amid mounting protests, the Kerala government on Friday suspended the principal and vice-principal of the school where a 10-year-old girl had died of snake bite inside the classroom, as students hit the streets vowing not to enter their cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019