Dinwiddie leads Nets past Kings

Spencer Dinwiddie continued to effectively fill in for injured Kyrie Irving by scoring 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and recorded a 116-97 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Dinwiddie started in place of Irving for the fourth straight game. Irving missed his fourth consecutive game due to right shoulder impingement and the Nets did not provide a further update on his status.

Without Irving's 28.5 points per game, Dinwiddie set a career-high by getting at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. He shot 8 of 15 overall, hit all seven free-throw attempts and handed out seven assists helping the Nets win for the third time in four games. Joe Harris matched a season high with 22 points, equaling his season-best set last Saturday in Chicago. He shot 8 of 11 and hit a season-best five 3-pointers.

Dinwiddie and Harris sparkled on a night in which the Nets shot 50.6 percent, hit 12 3-pointers and owned a commanding 48-33 rebounding edge. Brooklyn's Garrett Temple added a season-high 18 and Jarrett Allen collected 11 and nine rebounds after being listed as probable on the injury report due to a sprained right ankle.

The Kings lost for the third time in their last nine games since opening the season with five straight losses. They began a four-game road trip and a stretch of 12 out of 16 games on the road without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who sat out with left hamstring tightness. The Kings struggled to produce offensively. Sacramento shot 45.3 percent and a season-worst 15.4 percent (4 of 26) from 3-point range.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting but had little help. Buddy Hield added 16 but shot 6 of 15 and missed 7 of 8 from behind the arc. The Nets began pulling away in the second quarter when Harris scored 12 points and hit three 3-pointers to give Brooklyn its first double-digit lead at 37-27 with 9:34 left. Brooklyn held a 56-45 lead by halftime, took a 66-51 lead on 3-pointer by Temple with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third and carried an 86-70 lead into the fourth.

Brooklyn put away the game even further by taking a 96-75 lead on a 3-pointer by Theo Pinson a little more than two minutes into the fourth. --Field Level Media

