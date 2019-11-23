Cricket-Australia dismissed for 580 with lead of 340 over Pakistan
Australia was dismissed for 580 with a first-innings lead of 340 over Pakistan after tea on the third day of the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.
Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) were the top scorers for the home side. Yasir Shah took 4-205 for Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
