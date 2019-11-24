International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Striker 'Gabigol' earns legendary status in Libertadores drama

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 05:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:40 IST
Soccer-Striker 'Gabigol' earns legendary status in Libertadores drama
No one could say that the goals – or the sending off, his second in two successive games and which followed confusing scenes after River Plate's Exequiel Palacios was shown a red card in the dying seconds of the game – were entirely unexpected. Image Credit: Pixabay

Gabriel Barbosa, who scored two goals in the last three minutes before being sent off as Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981, is one of the most controversial footballers in Brazil.

In a nation that loves a footballing rebel, Barbosa ticks all the modern boxes, with his tattoos, media-grabbing stunts, frequent disciplinary problems and, most importantly of all, his goals. He instantly secured legendary status among Flamengo fans on Saturday with his brace of goals in the dying seconds that gave his club an astonishing 2-1 win over defending champions River Plate in Lima.

No one could say that the goals – or the sending off, his second in two successive games and which followed confusing scenes after River Plate's Exequiel Palacios was shown a red card in the dying seconds of the game – were entirely unexpected. The 23-year old striker joined Flamengo in January on loan from Inter Milan and has been one of the reasons the Rio side are now just a step away from becoming only the second Brazilian team – and the first since Pele's Santos in 1963 – to do a Libertadores and league double.

He is the top goalscorer in both tournaments and fully deserving of his nickname Gabigol – Gabi being short for Gabriel and Gol meaning Goal in Portuguese. However, he is almost as well known for his persona, which he himself described as "marrento", which translates as stubborn, uncompromising and cocky.

Barbosa first hit the headlines with Santos in 2014 when, as a teenager, he ended his first season as top goalscorer and then helped them win the Paulista state championship the following season. That clinched him a transfer to Inter Milan but he was unable to win a regular place amid questions about his attitude and he was loaned to Benfica where he also failed to reproduce his Brazil form.

He subsequently returned to Santos on loan and again started grabbing the goals, so that when Flamengo offered him the chance to join their squad of expensive, highly rated recruits he did not hesitate. He has since flourished in Rio and formed a close bond with the famously raucous Flamengo supporters.

One fan who brought a placard to a game declaring "Today we'll get a goal from Gabigol" started a trend and the player now runs to the crowd to grab the nearest sign and hold it up for the cameras. Barbosa's loan period ends in December and Flamengo fans will be desperate for a man who is now a club legend to stay on. Internazionale, though, might have other ideas.

It's a no-lose situation for the powerfully built, pristinely presented player. He can stay in Rio where he is now revered. Or he can head back to Europe and try to prove that he really is capable of shining at the highest level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully on Sunday morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths monitored by Reuters despite nearly six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-contr...

Coyotes snap Kings' five-game home winning streak

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, and Christian Fischer scored goals as the visiting Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings five-game home winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon. Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyo...

Cricket-Santner scores half-century as NZ build lead against England

Mitchell Santner scored his third test half-century as New Zealand continued to frustrate England and built their lead to 99 runs by lunch on the fourth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Sunday. The hosts were 452-6 at the break with San...

Soccer-Striker 'Gabigol' earns legendary status in Libertadores drama

Gabriel Barbosa, who scored two goals in the last three minutes before being sent off as Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981, is one of the most controversial footballers in Brazil.In a nation that loves a footb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019