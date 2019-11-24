International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Azam, Rizwan stall Australia's victory march in Brisbane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Azam, Rizwan stall Australia's victory march in Brisbane
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Babar Azam scored his second century and Mohammad Rizwan his maiden half-century in a 132-run partnership that helped Pakistan to 268 for six at tea on Sunday, stalling Australia's march to victory in Brisbane on day four of the first test.

Azam was caught behind off-spinner Nathan Lyon for 104 half an hour before the break and Rizwan (77 not out) will resume with Yasir Shah (17 not out) with the tourists still needing 72 runs to force Australia to bat again. Before lunch, Pat Cummins had removed opener Shan Masood for 42 to break a 68-run partnership with Azam before his fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood pitched in five balls later to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed for a duck.

The writing looked on the wall for Pakistan at that stage but Azam showed the quality that many believe will one day make him one of the world's best batsmen in a superb 173-ball inning. Showcasing his shot-making, Azam hit 13 fours including the confident drive that brought him to cricket's most significant milestone, which he celebrated with a huge roar and fist pump before prostrating himself on the Gabba pitch.

Three deliveries later and Rizwan, playing in only his second test, reached the half-century mark with a top edge that raced away to the boundary. With Australia's vaunted quicks laboring in the Brisbane sun, it was left to the subtlety of Lyon's off-spin to make the breakthrough - a slightly quicker ball catching the outside edge of Azam's bat and flying through to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

Pakistan had resumed on 64-3 after a miserable day three at the Gabba in which they were pillaged for runs by Australia's batsmen and then lost a good chunk of their top order. Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) helped the hosts accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan's 240.

The second and final test, a day-night affair, starts at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell powers Jazz past Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell established season bests of 37 points and six 3-pointers to help the Utah Jazz record a 128-120 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic added 28 points on 10-of-17 shootin...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Azam, Rizwan stall Australia's victory march in Brisbane

Babar Azam scored his second century and Mohammad Rizwan his maiden half-century in a 132-run partnership that helped Pakistan to 268 for six at tea on Sunday, stalling Australias march to victory in Brisbane on day four of the first test.A...

Johnson unveils manifesto for Brexit Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his Conservative Partys manifesto on Sunday, pledging to move on from Brexit and austerity in a bid to secure a general election victory. Having taken over a minority administration in July and u...

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

State-run power giant NTPC is likely to raise around Rs 10,000 crore through green bonds for acquisition of the governments stake in THDC India Ltd THDCIL and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd NEEPCO, a source said. Proceeds from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019