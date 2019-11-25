Robinson leads Bears past struggling Giants

International Development News
Development News Edition

  Reuters
  Updated: 25-11-2019 03:01 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 03:01 IST
The Chicago Bears' inept offense met the New York Giants' pathetic defense Sunday at Soldier Field. But the Bears finally got the offense rolling in the third quarter to combine with another solid defensive effort, as Chicago improved to 5-6 with a 19-14 victory over the 2-9 Giants, who lost for the seventh straight time. It was just the second time this season the Bears managed 300 yards of total offense.

The Bears' offense did a much better job of living down to its putrid reputation in the first half, when it was plagued by beginning each of its first three possessions inside its own 10-yard line. After the Bears' obligatory three-and-out opening possession, their first of three in the first half, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was intercepted by in the end zone by Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree late in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Giants ended a scoreless snooze fest on a three-yard Daniel Jones-to-Kaden Smith TD. It was the undrafted rookie tight end's first NFL score. Jones became just the second rookie with a TD pass in his first nine games, joining Baker Mayfield. Late in the first half, the Bears cut their deficit to 7-3, with a 26-yard field goal by Eddy Piniero, who had missed his previous three FG tries and four of his past seven. The Bears took a 10-7 lead early in the second half on Trubisky's 32-yard TD pass to Allen Robinson. A 47-yard reception by Robinson, the only Bears offensive player having a productive season, set up Piniero's 24-yard field goal that boosted the Bears' lead to 13-7 midway through the third quarter.

The turnover-prone Jones lost his 10th fumble of the season on a strip-sack deep in Giants territory by slumping Kahlil Mack, who did not have a single tackle a week ago and had just one sack in the previous six games. Trubisky's two-yard keeper put the Bears up 19-7. Giants safety Jabrill Peppers (hip) left in the third quarter.

Bears OT Bobby Massie (ankle) was replaced by Cornelius Lucas late in the third quarter. --Field Level Media

