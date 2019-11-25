International Development News
Cricket-NZ pace bowler Boult to have scan on injured ribs

New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult has been ruled out of the rest of the first test against England after experiencing pain in his ribs, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday. Boult left the field shortly before lunch on the fifth and final day, with the team initially saying they expected him to return after the break.

The 30-year-old, however, did not return to the field at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui and the team said on Twitter he would take no further part in the match and have a MRI scan on Tuesday. England were reduced to 121-5 in their second innings about 30 minutes after lunch when Ben Stokes played on for 28, leaving the tourists with a 141-run deficit and facing an innings defeat unless they can bat the rest of the day.

