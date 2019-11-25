International Development News
Development News Edition

CFL-Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Calgary
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:01 IST
CFL-Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought
Image Credit: pixabay

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions. Hometown boy Andrew Harris scored a pair of touchdowns and Justin Medlock booted six field goals to help give Winnipeg their first Grey Cup since 1990, ending the second-longest barren run in CFL history. Only the Toronto Argonauts, who went 30 years without a championship, had gone longer without winning the Cup.

While the Blue Bombers celebrated, the dejected Tiger-Cats, who had top regular-season record of 15-3, head home with their 20-year Grey Cup winless streak extending another season. Harris, who served a two-game suspension during the season for a positive drug test, walked away with both the most valuable player and outstanding Canadian awards after running for 134 yards on 18 carries.

The 32-year-old running back took a moment during the celebrations to hit back at his critics, pointing to all the silverware that will soon be in his trophy case. "These two trophies and the one behind me (Grey Cup), that's for all the haters who put me down, kicked me when I was down," said Harris, who was three-years-old the last time Winnipeg won the Grey Cup.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself in this game and I wanted to do something great, be part of something great and we did it." The Tiger-Cats turned the ball over three times in the opening quarter and the Blue Bombers made them pay.

After Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans fumbled deep in his own end Harris, the CFL's rushing leader, rumbled the final 15-yards for the touchdown. Harris also hauled in an 18-yard pass for another touchdown while Medlock contributed a pair of field goals and another point off a missed attempt.

The Tiger-Cats, the regular season's highest-scoring team, were held to just two Lirim Hajrullahu field goals as the Bombers went into the break with a 21-6 lead. Medlock added four second-half field goals while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defense did the rest, neutralizing Hamilton's high powered attack.

Hamilton managed just a single touchdown, Evans connecting with Bralon Addison on a four-yard strike in the third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hoffenheim waste chance to go fourth after Mainz hammering

Berlin, Nov 25 AFP Hoffenheim missed out on an opportunity to move into the Bundesligas top four, suffering a heavy 5-1 home defeat by a Mainz side playing under newly appointed coach Achim Beierlorzer. The hosts failed to win for the first...

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored the first 28 points of the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win in a row, all coming...

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections. (AFP) NSA

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China no matter what happens in elections. AFP NSA...

Sarah Lee appointed as High Commissioner in South Africa

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today the appointment of diplomat Sarah Lee as New Zealands High Commissioner to South Africa. She will be the first female Head of Mission to represent New Zealand in Africa.New Zealands relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019