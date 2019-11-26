REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OLYMPICS Doping: Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation
The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee on Monday called for a full overhaul in the leadership of the country’s suspended athletics federation after the sport’s global governing body halted its reinstatement process. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-SHK/PREVIEW
Soccer-Aguero's injury may rule him out of Manchester derby, says Guardiola Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for a few weeks with a tendon injury that could rule him out of next month's Manchester derby, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.
GOLF-PRESIDENTS Presidents Cup-bound Finau a prank victim of captain Woods
Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain’s picks for next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League.
25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Ajax Amsterdam news conferences & training Champions league match LOSC Lille against AFC Ajax Amsterdam trainings and news conferences
26 Nov SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-NAP/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Napoli.
26 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-UEFA/WOMEN
Soccer-Visa women's soccer summit Visa hosts a summit in London featuring top players from leagues in England, Spain and Germany talking about the impact of this year's Women's World Cup and issues in the game at present.
26 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund.
26 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference & training Borussia Dortmund prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Barcelona.
26 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-B04/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-BRU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Club Brugge
Neither side has yet to win a Champions League group phase game. This game will likely decide which of the two clubs progresses to the knockout stage of the Europa League next year. 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference
26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-LAR Field Level Media-Rams, Ravens cap Week 12 with MNF showdown
Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.” 25 Nov 20:20 ET/ 01:20 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 25 Nov 20:45 ET/ 01:45 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.
25 Nov 21:00 ET/ 02:00 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead
FACTBOX-The rise of Spain's far-right: Vox becomes third-biggest party
Far right surges amid Socialist win in Spain
Euro zone bond yields steady, Spain holds ground after uncertain election
Catalan independence protesters block major Spain-France road link