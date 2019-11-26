International Development News
  26-11-2019
  26-11-2019
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-OLYMPICS Doping: Russian Olympic chief calls for full overhaul of athletics federation

The head of Russia’s Olympic Committee on Monday called for a full overhaul in the leadership of the country’s suspended athletics federation after the sport’s global governing body halted its reinstatement process. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-SHK/PREVIEW

Soccer-Aguero's injury may rule him out of Manchester derby, says Guardiola Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be sidelined for a few weeks with a tendon injury that could rule him out of next month's Manchester derby, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS Presidents Cup-bound Finau a prank victim of captain Woods

Tony Finau was the victim of a prank when Tiger Woods called to reveal his captain’s picks for next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia, but he has adopted a forgive if not forget attitude about the conversation. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Newcastle United Aston Villa host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

25 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Lille & Ajax Amsterdam news conferences & training Champions league match LOSC Lille against AFC Ajax Amsterdam trainings and news conferences

26 Nov SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-NAP/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Napoli.

26 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-UEFA/WOMEN

Soccer-Visa women's soccer summit Visa hosts a summit in London featuring top players from leagues in England, Spain and Germany talking about the impact of this year's Women's World Cup and issues in the game at present.

26 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund.

26 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund news conference & training Borussia Dortmund prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Barcelona.

26 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayer Leverkusen 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GAL-BRU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Galatasaray v Club Brugge

Neither side has yet to win a Champions League group phase game. This game will likely decide which of the two clubs progresses to the knockout stage of the Europa League next year. 26 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea news conference

26 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-LAR Field Level Media-Rams, Ravens cap Week 12 with MNF showdown

Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.” 25 Nov 20:20 ET/ 01:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 25 Nov 20:45 ET/ 01:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

25 Nov 21:00 ET/ 02:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

