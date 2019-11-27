International Development News
Development News Edition

Champions League: Tottenham defeat Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday (local time) in Group B of the ongoing Champions League here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 08:28 IST
Champions League: Tottenham defeat Olympiacos
Tottenham Hotspurs' striker Harry Kane . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Olympiacos 4-2 on Tuesday (local time) in Group B of the ongoing Champions League here at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Olympiacos started the match in the best possible manner as they got an early 2-0 lead in the 19th minute. Youssef-El-Arabi and Ruben Semedo scored for the side to put Tottenham on the back foot.

Before the conclusion of the first half, Dene Alli was able to get one goal back for Tottenham and the side went into the interval just one goal behind Olympiacos. In the second half, Harry Kane scored in the 50th minute to bring the scoreline to 2-2 and Tottenham was able to carry forward the momentum from there.

Serge Aurier scored in the 73rd minute and it was followed by Kane's second goal in the 77th minute, to give the side a 4-2 lead with still 13 more minutes to play. Tottenham was able to hold their ground and in the end, they were able to go away as clear winners.

In other matches, Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk. Juventus registered a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich thrashed Crvena Zvezda 6-0.

Real Madrid and PSG played out a 2-2 draw in Group A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for making duplicate packaging material

Seven people were arrested after police busted a unit manufacturing duplicate goods packaging material here, an officer said on Wednesday.More than 10,000 bags of branded products were seized from the premises in the raid conducted on Tuesd...

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019