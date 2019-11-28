REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ESPORTS-F1-RENAULT Esports: Renault harnesses real F1 resources for virtual success

Jarno Opmeer once trained in the Renault team gym as a junior academy driver and now the Dutch racer is back at the factory facility, preparing for a Formula One esports title showdown that he still hopes to win. SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/SILVER LAKE

Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a $500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the world's most valuable soccer group with a $4.8 billion price tag.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-UEFA UEFA president backs Russia to be good host for Euro 2020: TASS

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin told Russian President Vladimir Putin he was certain the country would do a good job hosting four European championship soccer matches next year, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds annual meeting

Russia's Olympic Committee holds an annual meeting with sports federations, local Olympic committees, top coaches and athletes. One of the issues on the agenda is Russia's participation in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The meeting will be followed by a news briefing by the Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. 28 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Genk v FC Salzburg Belgium's Genk suffered a six goal hiding when they play away at Salzburg earlier in the Champions League but if they win could yet secure a Europa League place.

27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIL-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lille v Ajax Amsterdam Lille can no longer advance in the Champions League and need three points against Ajax to avoid finishing bottom of Group H. Ajax are in a three-way tie at the top.

27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-SLB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Benfica 27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. 27 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 28 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 28 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-AST-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Europa League - Astana v Manchester United

Manchester United aim to stay top of Europa League Group L when they visit bottom team Astana 28 Nov 10:50 ET / 15:50 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/ Soccer - Europa League - Europa League wrap

Wrapup of the evening's Europa League matches 28 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

28 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club 28 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-MLB notebook Wrapping up the day in MLB news and notes.

27 Nov 21:15 ET / 02:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 27 Nov 20:45 ET / 01:00 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

27 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

