International Development News
Development News Edition

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 06:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 06:44 IST
Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins
Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. After moving to 5-4, the Eagles have since dropped close games to the New England Patriots and Dolphins.

Quarterback Carson Wentz committed four turnovers in the loss to Seattle -- two interceptions and two lost fumbles -- the first four-turnover game since he joined the Eagles in 2016. Wentz also injured his throwing hand, though X-rays came back negative. "I think we just have to keep two hands on the ball in the pocket when we start to feel pressure," Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said of Wentz. "Obviously, he's really good in escaping, but being able to keep two hands on the ball, protect it against your chest, lock it up until you do break out in the clear, get out of the pocket."

The Eagles were competitive in the past two games despite being undermanned on both sides of the ball. All signs point to the return of tackle Lane Johnson and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor against the Dolphins. Starting running back Jordan Howard remains up in the air due to a stinger, while tight end Zach Ertz missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. Regardless of the personnel, the Eagles' offense must play a cleaner game to get back in the playoff race.

"There won't be any of that," left tackle Jason Peters said of players pointing fingers and possible unrest. "Not in our locker room. Not while I am here. We'll keep all the guys together, rally around each other and just go forward." The reeling Dolphins lost their first seven games, rallied to beat the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts and then dropped their last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, both by 17 points.

The Dolphins' offense was similar to the Eagles on Sunday in that it scuffled for most of the game. The Dolphins had only 7 total yards in the first quarter and were called for four pass interference penalties -- three in the first half -- in the 41-24 loss to the Browns. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did toss a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, but he also threw two interceptions. Too many drives stalled because of penalties and miscues.

"I've got to continue to do a better job," Fitzpatrick said. "Overall, we need more consistency, and that starts with me." The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick -- who played through right forearm and shoulder injuries in the loss -- will continue to compete despite the disappointing season. It's the only way he knows how to play.

"I just want to show them, every single play, whether we're up by 28 or down by 28, I'm going to give it everything I have and continue to try to put the team in the best position to win," Fitzpatrick said, referring to his kids. "I'm hoping that rubs off on them a little bit, whether it's football or life." The Dolphins fell behind 28-0 against Cleveland, but head coach Brian Flores said he didn't consider switching from Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen.

"I think we have to keep the score competitive, and it wasn't that way," Flores said. "We've got to play better across the board."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 foreign students, mostly from India, enrolled in a fake university established by the US government to check immigration fraud, a media report has said. The US Immigration and Customs Enforc...

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroits third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visitin...

Hong Kong says U.S. legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed i...

Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants

The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019