Wizards regain scoring touch in beating Suns

Bradley Beal scored 35 points and made four 3-pointers, and Thomas Bryant tied a season-high with 23 points and added nine rebounds when the Washington Wizards gave up most of a 21-point lead but held on for a 140-132 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Ish Smith tied a season-high with 21 points and had seven assists, and Davis Bertens had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Wizards, who rebounded from two of their lowest-scoring games of the season by shooting 57.3 percent and making 19 treys.

Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists, Ricky Rubio had 18 points, and Dario Saric, Cam Johnson, and Cheick Diallo had 17 points apiece for the Suns, who had eight players in double figures. Both teams shot well. The Wizards made 19-of-35 3-pointers (54.3 percent) and were one short of their season-high in makes. The Suns shot 51.6 percent and made 15-of-38 from beyond the arc, extending their franchise-record streak to 15 games with at least 10 3-pointers.

Beal was 11-of-18 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and made 9-of-10 free throws, Bryant was 9-of-11 from the field, and Smith was 8-of-11. Washington made 19-of-20 free throws. The Suns were 21-of-24. The Wizards had 32 assists and the Suns had 29. They entered the game ranked 1-2 in assists, averaging 28.6 and 27.4, respectively.

The Wizards scored 106 and 104 points in their last two games, losses to Sacramento and Denver. They were second in the league with 113.6 points per 100 possessions and third in scoring at 118.1 points a game. Beal made a pair of 3-pointers and Troy Brown Jr. and Isaiah Thomas made one when the Wizards went on a 21-5 run to take a 95-74 lead with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter. But the Suns gradually closed, getting to within four points before the Wizards pulled away.

Rubio's 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds remaining cut Washington's lead to 136-130, but Beal and Rui Hachimura made two free throws apiece in the final minute to put the game out of reach. Rubio missed three of the previous four games because of back spasms.

