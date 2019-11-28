International Development News
Avalanche get three goals in third period, dump Oilers

Image Credit: Pixabay

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Nazem Kadri, Matt Nieto and Logan O'Connor also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night in Denver. Joonas Donskoi had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the Avalanche.

Jujhar Khaira scored, and Mikko Koskinen had 46 saves for the Oilers. Edmonton played the second half of the game with just five defensemen and most of the second period with four after Adam Larsson was given a game misconduct and Kris Russell was injured at 8:14. He returned in the third period.

The Avalanche were without defenseman Erik Johnson, who was out with an upper-body injury suffered against Toronto on Saturday. He is expected to miss three games. The game was tied after two periods but Colorado broke it open with three goals in a span of 2:32 of the third.

Nieto got the first one when he took a feed from MacKinnon on an odd-man rush and beat Koskinen at 3:05. It was his fifth of the season. MacKinnon made it 3-1 just 62 seconds later when he poked in a rebound for his 15th of the season. O'Connor finished the flurry with a backhander at 5:37 for the first NHL goal of his career.

The Oilers struck first when Khaira came around the back of the net and put a backhander under Grubauer's left arm at 13:17 of the first period. It was his fifth of the season. Things got chippy early in the second period. Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves delivered a hard open-ice check on Edmonton's Alex Chiasson in the neutral zone. Right after the whistle blew, Larsson elbowed Avalanche forward T.J. Tynan in the jaw.

Larsson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and with 2:05 left in the power play, Leon Draisaitl took a tripping penalty, giving Colorado a five-on-three. The Avalanche couldn't capitalize on the two-man advantage, but three minutes after Edmonton killed off both penalties, Kadri beat Koskinen with a shot to the short side at 10:50.

It was Kadri's eighth of the season.

