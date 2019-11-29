International Development News
Rugby-Crusaders to retain name but introduce new logo

  • Reuters
  • Christchurch
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 06:45 IST
Super Rugby's most successful team the Canterbury Crusaders will retain their name but change the logo of a sword-wielding knight following a brand review in the wake of a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in March. The March 15 shooting in the team's home city killed 51 people and prompted calls for changes to the branding and name, which are associated with religious wars between Christians and Muslims in the Middle Ages.

The results of the brand review was announced on Friday at a media conference in Christchurch. The team, who won their third successive title and 10th overall earlier this year, announced the brand review in June and said they would drop the knight logo but keep the Crusaders name for the 2020 Super Rugby season due to commercial and licensing agreements that could not be altered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

