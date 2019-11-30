International Development News
Hamilton Test: England trail New Zealand by 336 runs on day two

England ended day two, trailing New Zealand by 336 runs on Saturday in the second Test here at the Seddon Park.

England pacer Stuart Broad in action against New Zealand . Image Credit: ANI

England ended day two, trailing New Zealand by 336 runs on Saturday in the second Test here at the Seddon Park. After bundling out New Zealand for 375, England day two at a score of 39/2.

England lost its opening wicket with just 11 runs on the board as Tim Southee had Dom Sibley (4) adjudged leg-before wicket in the seventh over of the innings. 13 runs later, the visitors lost their second wicket as Matt Henry had Joe Denly (4) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper, reducing England to 24/2.

Rory Burns and Joe Root ensured that England does not lose any more wickets before the close of play and the side would come out to bat on day three with eight wickets in hand. Resuming day two at 173/3, New Zealand lost its fourth wicket quite early as Tom Latham (105) was clean bowled by Stuart Broad in the 56th over. Nine runs later, Henry Nicholls (16) was also sent back to the pavilion by Sam Curran, reducing New Zealand to 191/5.

BJ Watling and Daryl Mitchell then got together at the crease and the duo put on 124 runs for the sixth wicket. Their partnership saw both batsmen bringing up their respective half-centuries. It was finally Broad who provided the crucial breakthrough for England as he dismissed Watling (55) in the 117th over, reducing Kiwis to 315/6.

Immediately after the tea interval, Broad struck one again as he dismissed the set batsman Mitchell (73), bringing New Zealand's score to 330/7. The last three wickets were able to add 45 more runs and the side was finally bowled out for 375. Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England as he scalped four wickets. (ANI)

