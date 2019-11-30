Sourabh Verma reaches Syed Modi International Championship final
Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma on Saturday entered the final of ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship here at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. In his semi-final clash, Verma overpowered South Korea's Heo Kwang Hee to register a 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 win in the match which lasted for 75 minutes.
However, Rituparna Das has been knocked out of the tournament after she faced a 24-22, 21-15 defeat at the hands of Phittayaporn Chaiwan. Earlier on Friday, Verma trounced Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in two straight games 21-19, 21-16 to secure his semi-final spot. (ANI)
