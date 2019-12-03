Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 06:34 IST
Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell
Image Credit: Twitter(@Cubs)

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didn't tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policies. His conduct became known when now ex-wife Melisa Reidy detailed allegations of physical, mental and emotional abuse on her blog in September 2018.

Russell served a 40-game suspension -- including the first 28 games of the 2019 season -- for the violation. Russell started at shortstop for the National League in the 2016 All-Star Game and established career highs of 21 homers and 95 RBIs that season as he helped the Cubs win the World Series.

His production declined after that the season and the 25-year-old batted .237 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 82 games last season when he saw more action at second base (39 starts) than shortstop (16). Chicago president Theo Epstein said Monday that the decision was based on baseball and not Russell's past transgressions. If the Cubs had tendered Russell a contract, he would have been eligible to go to arbitration.

"We decided to non-tender Addison Russell today simply because the role we expected him to play for the 2020 Cubs was inconsistent with how he would have been treated in the salary arbitration process," Epstein said in a statement. "In the year since we decided to tender Addison a contract last November, he has lived up to his promise to put in the important self-improvement work necessary off the field and has shown growth, as a person, as a partner, as a parent and as a citizen. "We hope and believe that Addison's work will continue, and we have offered our continued support of him and his family, including Melisa."

Russell batted .242 with 60 homers and 253 RBIs in 615 games over five seasons with the Cubs. Chicago announced that it tendered 2020 contracts to star infielders Javier Baez (29 homers in 2019) and Kris Bryant (31 HRs), outfielders Kyle Schwarber (team-high 38 HRs and 92 RBIs) and Albert Almora Jr. (12 HRs), catcher Willson Contreras (24 HRs) and right-hander Kyle Ryan (3.54 ERA). All six players are eligible for arbitration.

Chicago also agreed to a one-year, $640,000 contract with right-hander Jharel Cotton, who was recently acquired from the Oakland Athletics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA meeting on Russia moved from Paris to Lausanne

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France. WADA has ta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Trump's Latin American tariffs revive trade angst

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.MSCIs broade...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Williamson, Taylor bring up centuries before rain stops play

Kane Williamson rode his luck to reach his 21st test century before rain stopped play shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the second test against England at Seddon Park on Tuesday.Williamson, who was dropped on 39 and 62 before almost r...

Cubs part ways with controversial INF Russell

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with infielder Addison Russell on Monday when they didnt tender him a contract, making him a free agent. Russell has been a controversial figure over the past 15 months after violating Major League Baseballs dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019