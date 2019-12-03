Left Menu
I like to play big matches: Mourinho ahead of clash against Manchester United

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he likes to play 'big matches'.

  Updated: 03-12-2019 20:03 IST
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he likes to play 'big matches'. "I'm not a villain, I'm not an enemy. I'm the coach that is trying to win at Manchester United. [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is the guy that is going to try and win the game for United so of course, they're going to support him and not support me," Goal.com quoted Mourinho, who previously coached Manchester United, as saying.

"I feel good, I like to play big matches, I like to play against the best teams and go back to a place where I was happy. I have a great relationship with the Manchester United supporters. I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception," he added. Tottenham currently hold the fifth spot in the Premier League points table while Manchester United are placed on the ninth position.

Tottenham will take on Manchester United on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

