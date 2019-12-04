Mumbai girl bags silver in National Schools Chess Championship

City girl Myrah Sachdev has bagged the silver medal in the recently held National Schools Chess Championship in Aurangabad. Shashini Puvi from Karnataka won the coveted gold medal in the championship that concluded on Monday.

The margin was narrow between the top two, as six- year-old Myrah finished on 7.5 points out of possible nine, while Shashini's score was eight in the end, a media release issued here on Wednesday stated. Myrah, who trains at the South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), will now officially represent India in the Asian and World Schools Chess Championships that are scheduled to be held next year..

