Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC appoints match officials for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of match officials for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
ICC appoints match officials for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of match officials for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Andy Pycroft will lead the playing control team for the opening Test in Rawalpindi slated to begin from December 11. The match will also include Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough as the on-field umpires, Shozab Raza as the fourth umpire and Richard Illingworth as third umpire, PCB said in an official statement.

Jeff Crowe will be the match referee for the second Test in Karachi, while on-field umpiring responsibilities will be shared between Joel Wilson and Bruce Oxenford. Gregory Brathwaite will be in the third umpire's box and Ahsan Raza will be the fourth umpire.

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first Test slated to begin from December 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks SIT if law student's allegations against Chinmayanand were probed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the special investigation team if it probed the woman law students complaint against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad, registered at the Lodhi Road police station in New Delhi. A bench of justices Man...

Lenovo launches new smart home devices

Lenovo launched a range of new smart home devices, including a smart display, smart bulb, and smart camera, expanding its IoT portfolio in India. The Lenovo Smart Display allows users to control over 5,000 smart home devices using Google As...

America's Afghan peace envoy makes surprise stop in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 4 AP Americas special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the Afghan capital to discuss the latest in peace efforts, a former Afghan deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday. Hekmat Karzai, chairman of the Kabul-based Center for...

US bishop steps down in Church abuse scandal

Vatican City, Dec 4 AFP A senior American Catholic clergyman quit on Wednesday, the Vatican said, as the diocese of Buffalo continues to wrestle with an ongoing sexual abuse scandal. Bishop Richard Malone, 73, has been accused in US media o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019