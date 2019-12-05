Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jarry, Penguins shut out Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:22 IST
Jarry, Penguins shut out Blues
Image Credit: pixabay

Goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 28 shots he faced Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted the visiting St. Louis Blues' four-game winning streak, 3-0. It was the first shutout of the season for Jarry, third of his career.

No. 1 goalie Matt Murray has won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but lately the Penguins have been leaning on Jarry, who has four starts and five appearances over the team's past six games. Teddy Blueger, Stefan Noesen and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Pittsburgh, one in each period. The Penguins had lost two straight, including a 5-2 game Saturday at St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis. The loss ended the Blues' road point streak at 10 games (8-0-2), one shy of the franchise record set in 2000 with 10 wins and a tie.

Pittsburgh came out strong, registering the game's first eight shots. Blueger gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the first. Parked in front of Binnington, he deflected a shot from the left point by Marcus Pettersson under the crossbar.

As something of a bookend to that goal, Noesen made it 2-0 with 39.1 seconds left in the second with his first goal of the season and with the Penguins. Jared McCann took a shot from the left-wing wall. Noesen, in front, knocked the puck down and then made good on an empty net with Binnington pulled the other way by McCann's shot. Noesen, who previously played with Anaheim and New Jersey, had been on an American Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but on Monday was signed to an NHL deal and promoted because of mounting Penguins injuries.

At 4:59 of the third, Galchenyuk got sprung by Sam Lafferty on a breakaway, just half a stride ahead of two defenders. He put the puck in off Binnington for a 3-0 Pittsburgh lead. Alex Pietrangelo got the puck past Jarry at 14:17 of the third, but it was called no goal due to Jaden Schwartz interfering with the goalie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Your eyes burn': Australian Open golfers feel bushfire smoke

Sydney, Dec 5 AFP Toxic smoke from bushfires choking Sydney blighted the Australian Open golf tournament Thursday with one player complaining his eyes were burning and he had trouble seeing where his ball landed. The event, a warm-up for ma...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways in line for $272 mln boost as it enters rescue process -minister

South African Airways SAA is likely to get a 2 billion rand 136 million boost from the government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters rescue proceedings from Dec. 5, a minister said on Thursday.It must be clear that thi...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.Esper...

K'taka: Two days after joining BJP, Congress Corporator Vasanth Kumar back in Cong

Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, has rejoined Congress on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Ra, K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019