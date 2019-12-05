Jarry, Penguins shut out Blues

Goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped all 28 shots he faced Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted the visiting St. Louis Blues' four-game winning streak, 3-0. It was the first shutout of the season for Jarry, third of his career.

No. 1 goalie Matt Murray has won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but lately the Penguins have been leaning on Jarry, who has four starts and five appearances over the team's past six games. Teddy Blueger, Stefan Noesen and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Pittsburgh, one in each period. The Penguins had lost two straight, including a 5-2 game Saturday at St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis. The loss ended the Blues' road point streak at 10 games (8-0-2), one shy of the franchise record set in 2000 with 10 wins and a tie.

Pittsburgh came out strong, registering the game's first eight shots. Blueger gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 39 seconds into the first. Parked in front of Binnington, he deflected a shot from the left point by Marcus Pettersson under the crossbar.

As something of a bookend to that goal, Noesen made it 2-0 with 39.1 seconds left in the second with his first goal of the season and with the Penguins. Jared McCann took a shot from the left-wing wall. Noesen, in front, knocked the puck down and then made good on an empty net with Binnington pulled the other way by McCann's shot. Noesen, who previously played with Anaheim and New Jersey, had been on an American Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but on Monday was signed to an NHL deal and promoted because of mounting Penguins injuries.

At 4:59 of the third, Galchenyuk got sprung by Sam Lafferty on a breakaway, just half a stride ahead of two defenders. He put the puck in off Binnington for a 3-0 Pittsburgh lead. Alex Pietrangelo got the puck past Jarry at 14:17 of the third, but it was called no goal due to Jaden Schwartz interfering with the goalie.

