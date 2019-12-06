SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
SPORTS-METS Billionaire Steve Cohen says in talks over New York Mets stake
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. MOTOR-F1-FLAG
Motor racing: F1 waves chequered flag for tradition over technology Formula One's governing body has ruled for tradition over technology when it comes to deciding the official end of a grand prix.
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Boxing: I will die trying to defend my title against Joshua, says Ruiz Jr
World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has said he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he triumphed over Britain's Anthony Joshua in June and he would "die trying" to defend his belts in the title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Newcastle United 5 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. 5 Dec 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester City. 6 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Bournemouth. 6 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BUR/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley. 6 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United. 6 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE/LESOMMER INTERVIEW-Soccer-Le Sommer still hurting after failing at Women's World Cup at home
Interview with France forward Eugenie Le Sommer who looks back on failing to get past the quarter-final stage at this year's World Cup on home soil, but also looks ahead to collecting more silverware with her club Olympique Lyonnais in the new year. 6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
GOLF GOLF-HERO/
Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge third round Third-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event in the Bahamas.
6 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/
Golf - Australian Open - second round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.
6 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-AFRICA/ Cricket-African cricket's decade of mismanagement and missed opportunities
In a decade bookended by African sporting accomplishment, starting with the continent hosting its first soccer World Cup and ending with South Africa's remarkable Rugby World Cup triumph, the game of cricket finds itself without a comparable crowning achievement to boost its profile in the region and generate much-needed revenue. 6 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-IND-WIN/ Cricket-India v West Indies T20 series
Hosts India take on West Indies in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Hyderabad. 6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
BOXING BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/ (PIX) (TV)
Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr & Anthony Joshua Weigh-In Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua tip the scales at the weigh-in in Riyadh ahead of their heavyweight world title rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
6 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-AWARDS/ (TV) Motor racing-FIA prize-giving gala in Paris
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton joins winners from all the international motorsport series sanctioned by the FIA at the annual prize-giving gala. 6 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-CHI-DAL
Field Level Media-Bears host Cowboys with playoff hopes fading At 6-6, the Chicago Bears can't afford to lose their primetime date with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the same record, Dallas has a bit more cushion in the downtrodden NFC East division.
5 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.
5 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook
News and notes from around the NBA. 5 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
