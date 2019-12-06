SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORTS-METS Billionaire Steve Cohen says in talks over New York Mets stake

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. MOTOR-F1-FLAG

Motor racing: F1 waves chequered flag for tradition over technology Formula One's governing body has ruled for tradition over technology when it comes to deciding the official end of a grand prix.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA Boxing: I will die trying to defend my title against Joshua, says Ruiz Jr

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has said he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he triumphed over Britain's Anthony Joshua in June and he would "die trying" to defend his belts in the title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. UPCOMING

