UPDATE 1-Soccer-Everton sack manager Silva after derby humbling

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:18 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 01:18 IST
Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva, the Premier League club said on Thursday, the day after the team slipped into the relegation zone following a humiliating 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park in May 2018, left with the club 18th in the table on 14 points after they lost nine of their 15 league games this season. "Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the Club," Everton said in a statement on their website.

"Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Chairman Bill Kenwright and the Board of Directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future," the statement added. "Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday. The Club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible."

Silva was reported to have survived one round of emergency talks among the club's hierarchy after the home loss to Norwich City last month but his position became untenable following defeats by Leicester City and Liverpool. Everton on Wednesday conceded five league goals against Liverpool for the first time since 1982, and the Portuguese coach conceded his players had buckled under the pressure at Anfield.

British media reported former Everton boss David Moyes is favourite to replace Silva at Goodison Park. Moyes, who had a successful 11-year stint in charge at Goodison Park from 2002-13, is expected to be joined by former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill as part of his coaching staff.

