Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pavelski, Stars win in OT after Jets rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:40 IST
Pavelski, Stars win in OT after Jets rally
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 2:58 to go in overtime as the host Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty for holding Pavelski's stick, and Pavelski then tapped in a backhanded pass by Tyler Seguin from in front of the net 31 seconds later for the game-winner. It was Pavelski's sixth goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov also scored goals, and Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each had a pair of assists for Dallas, which had blown a 2-0 lead in the third period. Ben Bishop finished with 36 saves. Connor Hellebuyck also had 36 saves for the Jets, who got goals from Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele.

Dallas, coming off what head coach Jim Montgomery called his team's worst loss of the season at Winnipeg on Tuesday, controlled play for most of the first period, taking a 1-0 lead at the 18:27 mark on a power-play goal by Benn. The Dallas captain snapped a shot from the high slot past a screened Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season. It was the 77th power-play goal of Benn's career, tying him with Jere Lehtinen for third place in Dallas history behind Mike Modano (121) and Brenden Morrow (79).

The Stars made it 2-0 midway through the second period when Gurianov rushed in on the right side and fired a wrist shot from the top of the circle that beat Hellebuyck on his blocker side. It was the fifth goal of the season and first in 13 games. Winnipeg cut it to 2-1 early in the third period when Wheeler fired a bad-angle shot from near the right goal line that handcuffed Bishop and trickled inside the right post for his seventh goal of the season.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with 2:05 remaining, and Scheifele tied it with 44.6 seconds to go when he fired a wrist shot from the slot that beat Bishop on his blocker side. It was his 11th this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today.

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today....

Ready to discuss all issues with CM: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he is ready to sit for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to solve the ongoing tussle between the government and Raj Bhawan. The governor visited the state Assembly along with his...

Pavelski, Stars win in OT after Jets rally

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 258 to go in overtime as the host Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty ...

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019