Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Kohli would rather finish than entertain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:22 IST
Cricket-India's Kohli would rather finish than entertain
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

India's captain Virat Kohli says his priority is to help India win matches than just play 'slam-bang cricket' for the sake of entertaining the crowd in the Twenty20 game. Kohli produced a batting masterclass in Friday's Twenty20 match against West Indies, smashing a career-best 94 not out to help India chase a 200-plus target with eight balls to spare.

The elegant right-hander, who clobbered six sixes, went run-a-ball in his first 20 deliveries before exploding to plunder 74 off the last 30. "I'm not someone who comes to the stadium wanting to entertain people hitting the ball in the air. I want to get the job done," Kohli told broadcaster Star Sports after India won the series opener in Hyderabad by six wickets.

"Within that, if I get an opportunity to hit sixes, I will. But the aim is not to play slam-bang cricket. "I think my role in this team is to bat long. Myself or Rohit (Sharma), one of the guys has to play till the end because our strength is usually striking in the later half of the innings, and our strike rate goes up."

Kohli relies more on his timing than muscle power to hit those sixes and the 31-year-old sees no reason to try and overhaul his technique. "The basic funda is that I don't want to change my game too much because I play all three formats and I want to contribute in all three formats. I don't want to be a formatting specialist.

"It's about contributing to your team and making the team win." Kohli's knock was an innings of two halves with the right-hander trying to hit too hard initially before rediscovering the sublime timing which makes him the top-ranked batsman both in tests and one-dayers.

"I thought I'm not a guy who slogs the ball. I'm more of a timer, so I'm going to rely on my timing. And then the pitch was good enough for me to go through the line of the ball and just play my shots." Despite his assertions, Kohli's knock was not totally devoid of entertainment, and at one point he mimicked Kesrick Williams' box-ticking celebration after hitting the bowler for a six.

"It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out, so I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well," Kohli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Need to be alert against Pak: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has no extra-territorial ambitions but asked the armed forces to be alert against Pakistan which pursues terrorism as a matter of state policy. Addressing the Passing Out Parade of the I...

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan s latest romantic-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. ...

Akhilesh Yadav demands UP Chief Minister's resignation over Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday staged a sit-in outside the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident. This is an extr...

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019