Left Menu
Development News Edition

A great difference now in the quality of our game: Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac, who joined the Indian football team as its head coach six months back, has said that "there is a great difference now in the quality of our game and one can look at the statistics and facts to see it."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:49 IST
A great difference now in the quality of our game: Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac
Igor Stimac (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Igor Stimac, who joined the Indian football team as its head coach six months back, has said that "there is a great difference now in the quality of our game and one can look at the statistics and facts to see it." "We have just started our work in the last six months. There is a great difference now in the quality of our game and one can look at the statistics and facts to see it. For example, we now have seven players who can cover over 12,000 metres in a match including 1,000 metres of sprints," said Stimac in a statement.

"We have had a great few games and some tough ones as well. The toughest games are where you are considered favourites and now I can easily say that India has become a team that is difficult to beat. We need to mature our game and continue putting in quality work in order to keep moving forward," he added. The coach pointed out the improved defensive record of the Blue Tigers, citing the number of goals conceded in the first five FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, which featured the memorable draw away to Asian champions Qatar.

"In the five games so far, we have conceded only five goals. The number was 18 in eight matches in the previous qualifiers (2018 FIFA World Cup). There is a big difference now," Stimac said. Stimac's tenure has seen a number of players taking their senior team bows, with a significant portion of them establishing themselves as regular names on the Indian team sheet.

The Croat shared his point of view on team selection and stressed on the importance of consistency in a player's performance. "I do not see if a player is young or old. For me, it's either good or not good enough. The door is open to everyone. There are 11 players in the starting line-up and 23 on the team-sheet. The best performers will get a chance but they have to be consistent. The good performance needs to be maintained for the whole season and there needs to be a degree of continuity," said Stimac.

"Not many people know what we are working on when there are no games. I have dedicated myself a million per cent into the job. It's not just about choosing 23 players and having training sessions," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...

London bridge terrorist buried in ancestral village in PoK

Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist of Pakistani origin who was shot dead during last weeks terror attack in London, has been buried in his familys ancestral village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a media report on Saturday. Tal...

Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of The Mask. Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows nothing about the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019