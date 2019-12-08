Left Menu
Jesse Lingard terms Manchester United's win as ' early Christmas present for fans'

After defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard termed the win as an early 'Christmas gift for the fans'.

Jesse Lingard terms Manchester United's win as ' early Christmas present for fans'
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard . Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard termed the win as an early 'Christmas gift for the fans'. United went on to defeat City to move to the fifth spot in the tournament standings while City has slipped to the third.

Manchester City is now 14 points behind table-toppers Liverpool. "Nothing better than a derby win!! We battled from start to finish. Not a bad early Christmas present for our fans!!#UnitedTogether #MUFC #GetIn," Lingard tweeted.

United's centre-back Harry Maguire also said that the win is dedicated to the fans of the club. "For the fans - You deserve that," Maguire tweeted.

The 'Manchester Derby' between City and United started with both teams displaying aggressive gameplay. In the opening few minutes, both the teams got opportunities to take the lead, but somehow goalkeepers were up to the task to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

However, in the 22nd minute, United's Marcus Rashford was brought down inside City's penalty area and as a result, the visitors were handed a penalty. Rashford made full use of it and made United go 1-0 up.

Six minutes later, United added another goal as Anthony Martial registered for the team, making them go 2-0 up. No other goals were possible in the first half, and at the halfway mark, United went in with a two-goal cushion.

In the second half, City created many chances, but United's goalkeeper David de Gea was up to the task. However, in the 85th minute, City was finally able to break the deadlock as Nicolas Otamendi registered for the team, bringing the scoreline to 1-2.

However, United managed to hold on and in the end, the side walked away with a victory. Manchester United will next take on Everton while Manchester City will lock horns with Arsenal on December 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jesse Lingard terms Manchester United's win as ' early Christmas present for fans'

