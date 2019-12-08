Left Menu
Penguins deal Red Wings 11th straight loss

Image Credit: pixabay

Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins dealt the Detroit Red Wings their 11th consecutive loss, 5-3 on Saturday night. Chad Ruhwedel, Dominik Kahun and John Marino also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight. Matt Murray made 25 saves.

Robby Fabbri, Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin scored for the Wings. Pittsburgh outshot Detroit 12-7 in the first period and gained a 2-0 lead.

Guentzel scored his 16th goal at 5:37. He took a shot from close range that Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier initially saved. The puck deflected off Guentzel's skate and squirted past the goal line. Kris Letang and Malkin were credited with assists. Ruhwedel's first goal of the season was fired from the point past a screened Bernier. Malkin, who won a faceoff in Detroit's zone, collected another assist at the 17:24 mark.

The Penguins led 3-1 after two periods. Alex Galchenyuk tripped Detroit defenseman Alex Biega, setting up the Wings' first goal. Fabbri scored his seventh goal, and sixth since being traded from St. Louis, on a rebound. Tyler Bertuzzi and Larkin provided the assists on the power-play goal at 6:02.

Malkin re-established a two-goal advantage for Pittsburgh at 10:42. Following a turnover by the Wings in their own zone, Guentzel set up Malkin, who spun around at the right circle and ripped a shot that bounced off Bernier's right pad and into the net. Kahun made it 4-1 at 1:38 of the third period when he threaded his way through the Wings defense and lifted a shot over Bernier's right shoulder. Defensemen Marino and Marcus Pettersson collected the assists.

Bernier was replaced by recently acquired Eric Comrie midway through the period. Hronek scored the Wings' second goal off a Darren Helm pass at 13:00. Larkin scored the Wings' second power-play goal of the game with a wrister from beyond the right circle.

Detroit was penalized for too many men on the ice while trying to pull Comrie for an extra skater. Marino scored an empty-netter with nine seconds left.

