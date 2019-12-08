Left Menu
Soccer-Joaquin hits milestone La Liga hat-trick aged 38

  08-12-2019
  • Created: 08-12-2019 19:32 IST
Soccer-Joaquin hits milestone La Liga hat-trick aged 38
Real Betis captain Joaquin Sanchez wrote himself into the history books on Sunday with a treble against Athletic Bilbao which meant he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga. The midfielder, 38, who is in his second spell with boyhood club Betis, gave his side the lead against Athletic in the second minute before striking again in the 11th.

He made it 3-0 with a superb first-time finish into the bottom corner in the 20th minute, overtaking the late Alfredo di Stefano as the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick, whose last treble was in 1964 when he was 37. Athletic hit back through an Inaki Williams penalty to make it 3-1 at halftime.

