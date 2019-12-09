Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan, Falcons hammer Panthers again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 03:00 IST
Ryan, Falcons hammer Panthers again
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and the Falcons took advantage of mistake-prone Carolina to rout the Panthers 40-20 Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the first game for the Panthers since Perry Fewell was bumped up from secondary coach to interim coach following the firing Tuesday of Ron Rivera, who was in his ninth season as head coach.

The Falcons (4-9) continued a late-season surge, blowing out the Panthers for the second time in four games and winning for the third time in five. Ryan was 20-for-34 for 313 yards without an interception.

Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen was intercepted twice across the first three quarters and ended up 28-for-41 for 293 yards with one touchdown throw and one touchdown run. The Panthers (5-8) lost their fifth game in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention. Even standout running back Christian McCaffrey was held somewhat in check with 82 receiving yards and 53 rushing yards.

Running back Devonta Freeman, who missed last month's 29-3 victory for the Falcons in Charlotte, ran 13 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as Atlanta pushed the lead to 20-10. By the time Ryan and Olamide Zaccheaus hooked up for a 93-yard pass play, the Falcons were in control, up 27-10 with 6:30 left in the third. Following a fumbled kickoff by the Panthers, Younghoe Koo's 29-yard field goal gave Atlanta 17 points in the third quarter and a 30-10 advantage.

Koo's 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave him four field goals for the game. It was 40-13 after Brian Hill's 3-yard run with 5:08 remaining. Earlier, Koo's second field goal of the first half came on the final play before halftime, the 35-yarder giving the Falcons a 13-10 lead. He opened the game's scoring with a 37-yarder in the first quarter.

Ryan threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley with 5:15 to play in the second quarter. Carolina countered on tight end Ian Thomas' 1-yard pass from Allen with 1:05 remaining in the half. Thomas' role expanded with tight end Greg Olsen out with a concussion suffered a week earlier against the Washington Redskins.

Carolina kicker Joey Slye made field goals from 46 and 42 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston overcomes thumb fracture in victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston overcame not only three interceptions, but also a fracture in his right throwing thumb in Sundays victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game tha...

Jets edge Ducks on Scheifele's late goal

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 422 remaining and the Winnipeg Jets held on to defeat the visiting Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perreault had two assists, and ...

Falcons WR Ridley collapses, carted off with abdominal pain

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley collapsed and then was carted off the field with abdominal pain in the third quarter of Sundays win over the Carolina Panthers. According to the Fox broadcast, Ridley went into the medical tent on...

Brexit versus public services: Rival British leaders make final campaign push

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to the heartlands of Brexit Britain in a final campaign blitz ahead of Thursdays election, as he seeks to secure the parliamentary majority he needs to take the country out of the European Union.We h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019