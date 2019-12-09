Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union exec Miller, switch-hitting C Simmons elected to Hall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 08:45 IST
Union exec Miller, switch-hitting C Simmons elected to Hall
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Marvin Miller, who guided major league players into the free agency era as executive director of the MLB Players Association from 1966 to 1982, and eight-time All-Star catcher Ted Simmons were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Simmons appeared on 13 ballots and Miller on 12, giving both at least 75 percent of those cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era committee, a second chance for those not voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America previously. Simmons had fallen one vote short of induction in the last Modern-Era vote in 2017.

Eight players did not gain induction via the committee. The next closest were Dwight Evans (eight votes), Dave Parker (seven), and Steve Garvey and Lou Whitaker (six each). Also on the ballot were Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, and Dale Murphy. When Miller took charge of the players' union, the minimum salary for players stood at $6,000 and had changed little for two decades, according to the New York Times. Players made an average of $19,000, and any grievances were heard by the MLB commissioner, who worked for the owners.

When Miller retired, the average salary was up to $241,000, and the so-called reserve clause, which bound a player to his team without recourse, was struck down by an arbitrator. Miller, who fell one vote short of the Hall after a format change in 2010, died in November 2012 at age 95.

Simmons, a switch-hitter who played in parts of 21 seasons starting in 1968, finished with a batting average of .285 with 2,472 hits, 483 doubles, 248 homers and 1,389 RBIs. He spent 13 seasons with the Cardinals, five with the Brewers and three with the Braves. Simmons helped the Brewers, then playing in the American League, into the World Series in 1982. He finished as high as sixth in voting for Most Valuable Player -- in 1975 with the Cardinals.

The Hall of Fame induction is scheduled at the shrine in Cooperstown, N.Y., July 26, joining any players voted in by the BBWAA. Results of that balloting are to be announced on Jan. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Biden campaign attacks Trump policy on Saudi Arabia, North Korea

Democrat Joe Bidens presidential campaign launched new attacks on Donald Trump on Sunday, advocating a reevaluation of U.S.-Saudi relations and calling North Koreas apparent weapons test a rebuke to the U.S. president in a statement to Reut...

Telangana HC to hear encounter case today

Telangana High Court will on Monday hear the encounter case in which four accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were shot down by state police early on December 6. On the very same day, the High Court had ordered that the ...

UPDATE 1-Several injured as White Island volcano in New Zealand erupts

Several people were injured White Island in New Zealand when a volcano began erupting there on Monday, the regions mayor said.The eruption began about 230 p.m. local time 0130 GMT on the island, about 50 kilometers 30 miles from the east co...

Union exec Miller, switch-hitting C Simmons elected to Hall

Marvin Miller, who guided major league players into the free agency era as executive director of the MLB Players Association from 1966 to 1982, and eight-time All-Star catcher Ted Simmons were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019