Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Cricket-Pakistan set for first real 'home' test in a decade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rawalpindi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:12 IST
PREVIEW-Cricket-Pakistan set for first real 'home' test in a decade
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

There is a lot more at stake than World Test Championship points for Pakistan when they host Sri Lanka in a two-match series this month as the country hosts its first tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore. That attack left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players injured and saw Pakistan spend the next decade in the test wilderness as teams refused to play there.

With the country's cricket board (PCB) giving assurances that Pakistan was safe to travel, Sri Lanka returned to play several limited-overs matches earlier this year, though 10 key players opted out citing security concerns. Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said it was now time to bring test cricket back to Pakistan.

"After the 2009 incident, players were scared to travel to Pakistan," he said in a PCB podcast. "But our Twenty20 and ODI teams have toured the country and they told us that security and other arrangements were really good.

"All our guys are ready to play. We are looking forward to a good series in Pakistan." The series, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, will be as much a test of Pakistan's organizational abilities as its cricketing skills.

The PCB has promised watertight security for the tour and has invited Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad, captains in the first test between the teams in 1982, for the series opener. "December 11 will be a very special day in Pakistan cricket history and it is appropriate that it is celebrated with Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad on our side," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.

"PCB will continue to hold similar events ... as we are now on the road to hosting regular international cricket at home." Pakistan, who were forced to play their "home" tests at neutral venues, will look to use the series as an opportunity to bounce back after being swept 2-0 in Australia, suffering innings defeats both in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Sri Lanka will be playing under new head coach Mickey Arthur, who only took charge last Thursday and will start his tenure against his former employers Pakistan. The tourists suffered a blow hours before their departure for Pakistan on Sunday when quick Suranga Lakmal was ruled out of the series with dengue fever.

Uncapped Asitha Fernando, currently playing in the South Asian Games in Nepal, will join the squad ahead of the second test in Karachi from Dec. 19. The series is part of the World Test Championship, which sees the top nine test nations face-off over a two-year period, scoring points based on their success and culminating in a final at Lord's in June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Snake entry delays Vidarbha vs Andhra Ranji game

In a bizarre incident, the start of a Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Andhra on Monday was delayed by a few minutes after a snake entered the ground here. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field. However, as th...

Navrattan's Group 'E-bus' another leading project for the nation: Himansh Verma

New Delhi India, Dec 9 ANIDigpu Navrattans composite electric bus is an environment-friendly, and sustainable electric bus completely manufactured from composite. The E-bus designed and developed by Navrattan Holdings Limited is a smart, ec...

UPDATE 2-Peaceful Hong Kong march marred by fire outside court, police say

Hong Kong protesters set a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. The comments came a...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full-service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019