Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Strasburg agrees to 7-year, $245M contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:56 IST
Reports: Strasburg agrees to 7-year, $245M contract

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg has a deal in place to remain with the World Series champions, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Strasburg -- the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player -- and the Nationals have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract worth $245 million.

Strasburg's deal of $35 million annually surpasses the previous high for a pitcher's contract, which was held by Zack Greinke after the right-hander signed a six-year contract worth $206.5 million ($34.4 million average) with the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2015 season. Strasburg's $245 million total also sets a new mark, breaking the seven-year, $217 million deal left-hander David Price received from the Boston Red Sox following the 2015 campaign. The 31-year-old Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Nationals after posting a career-high 18 wins this past season.

Strasburg was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft out of San Diego State. He is 112-58 in 239 career starts with a 3.17 ERA. Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 in the postseason while leading the Nationals to their first title.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA - administration official

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

BRIEF-UK's Opposition Leader Corbyn Defends Labour's Election Strategy - The Guardian

Dec 9 Reuters - UK ELECTION UK OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER CORBYN HAS SAID HE FEELS CONFIDENT AS ELECTION CAMPAIGN ENTERS ITS FINAL DAYS - THE GUARDIAN Source text httpbit.ly2RAadWk...

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019